The city of Ashkelon, Israel, was in chaos when it was attacked by Hamas rockets on October 7, 2023. A United Airlines pilot praised Hamas’ attacks on Israel. Photo/REUTERS

CHICAGO – A pilot for United Airlines, an airline based in Chicago, United States (US), expressed his praise for Hamas in the midst of its war with Israel in Gaza, Palestine.

The pilot’s name was Ibrahim R. Mossallam. His praise referred to the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 which killed around 1,200 people and took hundreds of others hostage.

In the US and other Western countries, Hamas is labeled a terrorist organization. So praising Hamas, as Mosallam did, received an overwhelming negative response.

However, the pilot had a different view of the Palestinian resistance group.

“This is the resistance of a brave people who have endured decades of occupation, oppression, humiliation, apartheid and outright murder. “This was not an unprovoked attack, but a response to the Zionist regime’s attacks in recent years,” Mossallam wrote in a post on Facebook.

The pilot’s defense of the suffering of the Palestinian people in Gaza was also conveyed in another previous post.

“More bombs dropped on Gaza in 6 days than the US dropped in any month! Use your common sense, they are trying to ethically cleanse/erase society. This is all Zionist ideology and very intentional and (President Joe) Biden supports it!” Mossallam wrote.

Screenshots of the pilot’s posts containing praise for Hamas and defense of the Palestinian people were shared by the @StopAntisemites account with the intention of taking action against him.

United Airlines also responded by “punishing” Mosallam.

“This pilot has been removed from service, with pay, while we investigate this matter,” United Airlines said through a spokesperson to Newsweek, which was reported on Thursday (23/11/2023).