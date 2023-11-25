The most powerful console in the world can now be yours for less than 400 euros.

The Xbox Series X drops its price on Black Friday.

If you were waiting for the opportunity to get the most powerful console in the world At a really low price, this is the opportunity. Amazon’s Black Friday is leaving great opportunities and this time it is the turn of the Xbox Series It can be yours for only 399 euros, a brutal price considering that it costs 549.99 in normal conditions. If you were thinking about renewing your console, this is your chance.

It is always a good time to have a new console, however, it seems that there will not be one better than this. The Xbox Series 1 TB hard drive in SSD format so you can save all your games without any problem. In addition, it is also compatible with external hard drives or the memory card that is specially designed for it, in addition, it has 12 teraflops of powerthe most powerful on the market.

Xbox Series X

As usual, in other places you can also find this console on sale, however, not at such a low price. For example, on the official Xbox website you can get it for 419 euros, a more than excellent price too, so you can get any option and it will be more than correct. Black Friday offers us a price which seems unthinkable, so you probably won’t even think about it and go headlong for it.

In addition to the storage that we already told you about at the beginning, this console will allow you to play 4K content and up to 120 FPS. Yes, it comes ready to get the most out of your TV, so get ready to enjoy games like you’ve never done before. As adults you can enjoy the Smart Delivery of the games, that is, if you are currently playing on Xbox One or Xbox Series S and you make the switch to the Series X, the game will be updated for free to offer you the best version.

Of course you will also have DirectX and Ray Tracing and if you are one of those players who love to try an infinite number of games, you cannot forget that you can also count on Xbox Game Pass. The Microsoft service offers you more than 300 games for you to enjoy without any problem, so if you are new to this platform and you do not have any delivery to enjoy, This is a great opportunity.

Xbox Series X

Remember that if you want find out about all the products that are available during this great period of offers, you can follow Black Friday 2023 live to stay up to date with absolutely everything. You know, if you want to renew your television, your mobile, get a sound system for your home or simply change your console for the most powerful in the world, this is a unique opportunity that you should not miss.

There is little left until Black Friday comes to an end, more specifically it will do so next Monday, November 27so hurry up if you want to get any of these products.

