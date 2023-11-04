More than 400 knee prostheses are placed in the Deventer hospital every year. Other hospitals in the area also refer patients to the hospital’s doctors. Daniëlle Langloo and Hans-Peter van Jonbergen are both orthopedic surgeons and have recently started performing these operations with a robot arm. “The difference is that I now know in advance, before I start sawing, what the end result will be,” Daniëlle Langloo explains. “Previously, I gradually took steps during the operation, so that you ultimately arrive at an end result.”