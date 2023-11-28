UniCredit is no longer a systemic bank: here’s why

The Financial Stability Board (FSB) recently announced the surprising exit of UniCredit from the list of global systemically relevant banks. In its place, the Bank of Communications, the fifth Chinese bank in the ranking, enters. This recently announced FSB decision offers an interesting look at the power dynamics that are changing in the financial balance between the Old Continent and China. The list, known as G-Sib, includes the 29 major global financial institutions considered “too big to fail.” These banks, due to their size and the potential risks that failure could trigger, are subject to additional capital requirements by the FSB. With the exit of UniCredit e the entry of the Bank of Communications, now as many as five of the major global financial institutions are of Chinese origin.



The exit of UniCredit, the only Italian representative on the list, is the natural result of years of efforts aimed at simplifying and reducing risk-weighted assets, led by CEO Andrea Orcel. The “systematicness” of a bank depends on various factors, including size, interconnectedness, international operations in different jurisdictions, and complexity. Orcel has aimed for a business model with lower risk, thus reducing capital absorption and freeing up resources to distribute to shareholders. It should be underlined that UniCredit’s exit from the G-Sib list has no impact on its capital indicators or on the bank’s ratings. In recent days, the Bank of Italy confirmed UniCredit as an institution of national systemic importance together with other Italian banks. Additionally, an additional capital buffer of 1.5% of risk-weighted exposures has been allocated. This value is in line with what the FSB is likely to have assigned this year, considering the recent change in methodology.

UniCredit’s approach to a less risky business model, combined with the rise of Chinese banks, led to this change of scenery. Exiting the G-Sib list involves a reduction in compliance burdens, as banks on that list are subject to more stringent supervisory requirements in terms of controls and risk management. The Bank of Communications thus joins other Chinese banks, confirming the significant weight that China has acquired in the global financial system. In the global context, the presence of Chinese financial institutions, together with those of the United States and Europe, reflects the new map of financial power that is emerging on the international scene.



