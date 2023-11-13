Unicredit buys almost 9% of Greek Alpha Services and Holdings at a premium of 9.4%

Unicreditthe banking giant led by Andrea Orcel, in a note confirms the purchase of 8.9781% of the share capital of Alpha Services and Holdings in Greece and Hfsf at the price of 1,39 euros per share. The price implies a premium of 9,4% compared to the ‘before announcement’ price recorded on the Athens stock exchange at the close of 20 October 2023 and a discount of 0.4% compared to the price recorded on the Athens stock exchange at the close of 10 November 2023. As Radiocor writes, “the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund is selling the stake. The price per share corresponds to a total amount of approximately 293 million euros”. The purchase of this minority stake in Alpha Services and Holdings – underlines the Unicredit note – is part of the long-term partnership with Alpha Services and Holdings in Greece and Romania as communicated last October 23rd.

