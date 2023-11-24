The director of Caritas Italia, Don Marco: “We want to think of children and young people as protagonists of their lives”

It kicked off Pepe project, Promoting community engagement against educational povertycoordinated by Italian Caritas e supported and UniCreditconceived as a “sign work” to address the educational poverty in all its forms. The objective is to contribute to developing territorial systems to combat child poverty that place young people at the centre, with a view to an educating community and generative welfare. Specific attention will be dedicated to Neetthat is, to those young people who do not study, work or are in training.

Read also: Save the Children and Ferrero together against educational poverty

The experimental phaseOf 18 monthswill be divided into various initiatives in five Italian dioceses (in the South we find Caltanissetta, in the Center Rome, in the North Mantua, Pavia and Modena) with the aim of developing good practices that can be replicated throughout the country.

“With this project – underlines the director of Caritas Italianadon Marco Pagniello – we want to think of children and young people as protagonists of their lives, helping them to live their own story even when this can be tiring and to live their dreams. To do all this it is essential that there is an educating community that takes on this responsibility. For this reason the project is expressed in concrete territories, in which the five diocesan Caritas involved, are called to develop paths based on their own context, with the commitment of Caritas Italiana to connect them through the development of a community of practices and the choice of common lines of action: street education, involvement of the community that educates , personalized routes”.

“We are proud,” he says Remo Taricanideputy head of Italy di UniCredit to support Caritas in the implementation of this project. The program we are launching today offers a wide range of projects for provide the most suitable help to the different local communities based on their specific needs. As a bank we want to act as an engine of collective growth and contribute to the development of our territories and their people. Our goal is to enable communities to progress and the Pepe project goes exactly in this direction.”

Read also: UniCredit Foundation: a successful relaunch for the future of young people

Subscribe to the newsletter