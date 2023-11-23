loading…

Gaza is the most dangerous place for children according to UNICEF. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The UN children’s agency has an updated version of the world’s most dangerous places.

The Gaza Strip is the most dangerous place in the world for children. This was stated by the head of the UN children’s agency, UNICEF, Catherine Russell.

Russell told the UN Security Council that more than 5,300 Palestinian children had reportedly been killed since October 7 – when Palestinian Hamas militants attacked Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking hostages, most of them civilians.

Israel is focusing its retaliation against Hamas in Gaza, a territory of 2.3 million people.

“The true cost of this latest war in Palestine and Israel will be measured in the lives of children – those lost to violence and those forever changed by it. Without an end to the fighting and full humanitarian access, the costs will continue to increase exponentially. Russell, who last week visited Gaza, told a council briefing about women and children there.

Also Read: Immediately Attack Indonesian Hospital, Israeli Army Orders Evacuation of Patients within 4 Hours

Israel has bombarded Gaza from the air, carried out a siege and invaded it with soldiers and tanks.

“The Gaza Strip is the most dangerous place in the world for children,” Russell said. “In Gaza, the impact of violence perpetrated against children is enormous, indiscriminate and disproportionate.”

Israel on Wednesday agreed to a four-day ceasefire with Hamas to let in humanitarian aid and free at least 50 hostages held by the militants in exchange for at least 150 Palestinians imprisoned in Israel.

“Women in Gaza told us that they pray for peace, but if peace is not achieved, they pray for immediate death, while they sleep, with their children in their arms. We should all be ashamed that any mother, anywhere, can pray. have such a prayer,” UN Women Executive Director Sima Bahous told the 15-member council.