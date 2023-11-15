Iraq is taking actual steps towards benefiting from renewable energy, in a country that possesses large resources of this energy, represented by wind, solar and hydroelectric energy, and the first of these steps is to benefit from solar panels to light primary schools.

Director of the Environmental Remediation Program at UNICEF, Ali Al-Khatib, said during his interview with “Sky News Arabia”: “UNICEF is launching the Green Schools Initiative to illuminate more than 250 schools throughout Iraq, as well as some health institutions represented by health centers, by providing clean energy.”

Through its first phase, those responsible for the Green Schools Project aim to spread a culture of clean energy among students from an early age.

Jamil Odeh Ibrahim, a member of the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers, adds on this subject, saying: “We started with the immigration school as the first model where we created clean energy to benefit from it. The goal of that is to spread and disseminate the culture of using clean energy, which can help fill the national energy shortage from By replacing it with solar energy.

Iraq was one of the first countries to use clean energy in the 1980s by establishing energy complexes on Abu Nawas and Haifa Streets, but after 20003, the country retreated in this area, while voices calling for the provision of alternative energy to support the national electricity system grew louder.

The Iraqi authorities are seeking to gradually begin relying on renewable energy, taking advantage of Iraq’s geographical location and the experience and capabilities of regular organizations in this field.