During last September, 321,780 formal and informal jobs were generated in Mexico, with which the unemployment rate reached a historic minimum based on seasonally adjusted figures, reveal data published by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi). ).

The number of unemployed fell by 73,139 people during the tenth month of the year to reach one million 677,000, which the unemployment rate based on seasonally adjusted figures It fell from 2.7% in September to 2.6% of the economically active population in October, the lowest figure on record.

The above despite the fact that last month 248 thousand 341 people entered the labor marketwith which the economically active population, that is, employed plus unemployed, reached 61.1 million.

Sector informal

While in the informal sector 829,566 positions were created in October, in the formal sector 508,086 positions were lost, a figure that contrasts with IMSS data, where the generation of 173 thousand 257 was recorded, In this sense, it can be inferred that jobs were eliminated in other areas, such as federal and state workers, as well as in the military.

The services sector was mainly responsible for generating employment with the creation of 246.7 thousand jobs in the tenth month of the year, followed by agriculture where the workforce increased by 234.6 thousand, in addition to another 24.3 thousand where the segment was not specified. On the contrary, 184.2 thousand jobs were lost in the industry.

By specific activities, where the most jobs were generated last October was construction with 339 thousand jobs; followed by various services with the creation of 231.8 thousand; as well as in commerce with 125.8 thousand positions.

For its part, the activities where the most jobs were lost during the reference period were: the manufacturing industry with 482.6 thousand fewer jobs; professional, financial and corporate services with the elimination of 274.9 thousand; as well as transportation, communications, mail and storage where 48.6 thousand positions were closed.

