Suara.com – Calls for Firli Bahuri to resign as chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) are getting stronger. Even legal experts from campus circles asked the former South Sumatra Regional Police Chief to immediately step down.

Jember University criminal law expert Prof M Arief Amrullah said Firli Bahuri should resign. Failure to resign will have a bad impact on the name of the anti-corruption agency.

“So far, the public has trusted the Corruption Eradication Committee as an institution for law enforcement for criminal acts of corruption, but when the Chairman of the Corruption Eradication Committee was caught in an alleged extortion case, it set a bad precedent for that institution,” he said as quoted by Antara, Thursday (23/11/2023).

Moreover, so far, according to him, Firli looks like he is dodging the legal process he is currently undergoing.

“Firli always dodged the legal process that happened to him. This should not have been done considering his position as Chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission and he should have had the courage to surrender himself without any pressure from the public,” he said.

Bad attitude

Not only that, Arief assessed that Firli did not set an example of good behavior as the head of an anti-corruption agency.

In fact, so far, the public has had expectations of the Corruption Eradication Commission as the spearhead of eradicating corruption in Indonesia.

“The credibility of the anti-corruption agency will be questioned by the public and it would be better for the person concerned to resign from his position to focus on his case rather than being forced to resign by the public and burdening the Corruption Eradication Committee,” said the criminal law expert at Unej’s Faculty of Law.

For this reason, he reiterated that Firli should step down as Chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission, so that the performance of eradicating corruption would not be disrupted or hampered.

“Law enforcers must also work in accordance with applicable legal norms and avoid politicization of criminal law because this will be dangerous for law enforcement in Indonesia, so law and politics must not be mixed up,” he said.

Previously, Firli was named a suspect by Polda Metro Jaya.

This news was announced directly by the Director of Criminal and Criminal Investigation of Polda Metro Jaya, Commissioner Ade Safri Simanjuntak, on Wednesday (22/11/2023) evening.

“Based on the facts of the investigation, on Wednesday 22 November 2023 at approximately 19.00 WIB in the Crime Investigation Room of the Polda Metro Jaya a case was held with the result that sufficient evidence was found to name FB’s brother (Firli Bahuri) as chairman of the Indonesian Corruption Eradication Committee as a suspect,” said Ade at Polda Metro Jaya, Jakarta.

Firli was named a suspect in the alleged corruption case in the form of extortion of SYL. The case that ensnared Filri began with a public complaint to Polda Metro Jaya on August 12 2023.

The extortion case is suspected to be related to the corruption case at the Ministry of Agriculture which ensnared SYL. Then on October 6 2023, investigators upgraded it to investigation.

In the course of the investigation, Polda Metro Jaya examined at least around 90 witnesses, including experts. Firli was examined at least twice, as was SYL.