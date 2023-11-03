Calzedonia Holding: Sandro Veronesi pays a 20 million dividend

Underwear is such a great deal that a rich dividend of 20 million euros was collected a few days ago by Sandro Veronesiowner of the textile group Calzedonia e owner, among other things, of the “Intimissimi” brand whose testimonial is Jennifer Lopez.



In fact, the shareholders’ meeting of Calzedonia Holding (Ch) took place, which Veronesi largely controls through his De La Costa srl, to approve the 2022 budget which in the ordinary part ended with a profit of over 15.9 million compared to that of 10.1 million in the previous year. The shareholders first decided to allocate the entire profit to reserves and subsequently they drawn from the extraordinary reserve the coupon of 20 million, equal to a unit dividend of 4 euros per share.

Among Ch’s holdings in other companies amounted to 29.4 million there is a stake in Banco Bpm (27.2 million) partially sold during 2022 because it was 49 million and a share of 1.6 million in the Blacksheep Euveca fund which invests in the big data and automation sectors, of interest to the Veronesi group.

The consolidated financial statements of Ch show, as already known, a sharply growing turnover compared to 2021 to 3.04 billion, with an increase in the share of foreign turnover, which stands at 58.5%, even if the net profit decreased year on year from 254.6 to 198, 1 million. The number of sales points grew both abroad and in Italy, with 252 new stores, of which 196 abroad.

5,328 points of sale operate under the group’s brands, of which 3,484 abroad and 1,844 in Italy. Commercial investments amount to approximately 280 million, both on the retail and e-commerce channels, and on the logistics and production front. In 2022, the group opened abroad in the United States, France, Spain and Brazil, for a total of 56 countries.

