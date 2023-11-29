Undertale sneaks into Among Us along with other great games with the Indie Cosmicube. Here you have all the details of this collaboration.

Some days ago, InnerSloth It anticipated the start of an ambitious crossover with several of the best indie games in history. The company has not gone back on its word, announcing what it classifies as its biggest Cosmicube till the date. The last Among Us update add content UndertaleCeleste and other great icons of the independent games scene.

He Cosmicubo Indie it has a price of 7,000 Beans (Beans), the currency that can be obtained by playing and overcoming certain challenges in each game. Once purchased in the in-game store, where it will be available until February 28 from 2024, we will have to use Pods to unlock all its content, again, completely free by completing tasks while playing.

Cosmicube Indie from Among Us – All indie game content

¿Y What does this Cosmiccube bring? apart from Undertale content for Among Us? Includes accessories from Alien Hominid, Castle Crashers, Celeste, Crypt of the NecroDancer, A Hat in Time and Untitled Goose Game. Below, we review it in full:

Alien Hominid

Alien Underbite – Alien’s Antennae Visor – ZAP! Hat – Name plate

Castle Crashers

Crasher’s Armor – Skin

Crasher’s Helmet – Gorro

Hatty Hattington’s Hat – Gorro

Hatty’s Delicious Tears – Visor

Hatty’s Delightful Suit – Skin

Kingley Dignity – Visor

Kingley Krown – Gorro

Kingley Robes – Skin

Let’s Have a Brawl – Placa para el nombre

Rammy – Mascota

Celeste

Badeline’s Hair – Gorro

Badeline’s Jacket – Skin

Catch Me Quick – Placa para el nombre

Flying Strawberry – Mascota

Madeline’s Gear – Skin

Madeline’s Hair – Gorro

The Birb – Gorro

Theo’s Beard – Visor

Theo’s Gear – Skin

Theo’s Hair – Gorro

Upward and Onward – Placa para el nombre

Crypt of the NecroDancer

Bone Shaker – Cadence’s Bandana Mascot – Cadence’s Tabbard Hat – Skin Dance Til You Drop (Dead) – Frederick’s Goatee Nameplate – Frederick’s Hat Visor – Frederick’s Outfit Beanie – Skin I Sorta Knew ‘Em – Light Up the Night Hat – Dog Tag the name Nocturna’s Ponytail – Nocturna’s Wings Beanie – Skin

A Hat in Time

Bow Kid’s Bow – Gorro

Bow Kid’s Dress – Skin

The Conductor’s Cap – Gorro

The Conductor’s Uniform – Skin

Kid’s Cape – Skin

Kid’s Hat – Gorro

Mad Crow – Mascota

Mustache Girl’s Hood – Gorro

Mustache Girl’s Mustache – Visor

Mustache Girl’s Robes – Skin

No Time to Spare – Placa para el nombre

Your Contract Has Expired – Placa para el nombre

Undertale

Bird That Carries Crew – Gorro

Bonetrousle – Gorro

Casual Outfit of Justice – Skin

CoolSkeleton95 – Skin

Napstamate – Mascota

Once Upon a Time – Placa para el nombre

Ponytail of Justice – Gorro

Some Guy’s Hoodie – Skin

Spear of Justice – Gorro

Your Best Friend – Gorro

Your Worst Nightmare – Gorro

You’re Going to Have a Time – Placa para el nombre

Untitled Goose Game

The Gardener’s Cap – Gorro

The Gardener’s GearThe Gardener’s Gear – Skin

The Gardener’s Nose – Visor

Golden Bell – Gorro

A Goose Beak – Visor

A Goose – Mascota

HONK – Placa para el nombre

Peace Was Never An Option – Placa para el nombre

Untitled Goose Floaty – Gorro

The Wimp’s Glasses – Visor

The Wimp’s Wardrobe – Skin

