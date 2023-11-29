Undertale sneaks into Among Us along with other great games with the Indie Cosmicube. Here you have all the details of this collaboration.
Some days ago, InnerSloth It anticipated the start of an ambitious crossover with several of the best indie games in history. The company has not gone back on its word, announcing what it classifies as its biggest Cosmicube till the date. The last Among Us update add content UndertaleCeleste and other great icons of the independent games scene.
He Cosmicubo Indie it has a price of 7,000 Beans (Beans), the currency that can be obtained by playing and overcoming certain challenges in each game. Once purchased in the in-game store, where it will be available until February 28 from 2024, we will have to use Pods to unlock all its content, again, completely free by completing tasks while playing.
Cosmicube Indie from Among Us – All indie game content
¿Y What does this Cosmiccube bring? apart from Undertale content for Among Us? Includes accessories from Alien Hominid, Castle Crashers, Celeste, Crypt of the NecroDancer, A Hat in Time and Untitled Goose Game. Below, we review it in full:
Alien Hominid
Alien Underbite – Alien’s Antennae Visor – ZAP! Hat – Name plate
Castle Crashers
Crasher’s Armor – Skin
Crasher’s Helmet – Gorro
Hatty Hattington’s Hat – Gorro
Hatty’s Delicious Tears – Visor
Hatty’s Delightful Suit – Skin
Kingley Dignity – Visor
Kingley Krown – Gorro
Kingley Robes – Skin
Let’s Have a Brawl – Placa para el nombre
Rammy – Mascota
Celeste
Badeline’s Hair – Gorro
Badeline’s Jacket – Skin
Catch Me Quick – Placa para el nombre
Flying Strawberry – Mascota
Madeline’s Gear – Skin
Madeline’s Hair – Gorro
The Birb – Gorro
Theo’s Beard – Visor
Theo’s Gear – Skin
Theo’s Hair – Gorro
Upward and Onward – Placa para el nombre
Crypt of the NecroDancer
Bone Shaker – Cadence’s Bandana Mascot – Cadence’s Tabbard Hat – Skin Dance Til You Drop (Dead) – Frederick’s Goatee Nameplate – Frederick’s Hat Visor – Frederick’s Outfit Beanie – Skin I Sorta Knew ‘Em – Light Up the Night Hat – Dog Tag the name Nocturna’s Ponytail – Nocturna’s Wings Beanie – Skin
A Hat in Time
Bow Kid’s Bow – Gorro
Bow Kid’s Dress – Skin
The Conductor’s Cap – Gorro
The Conductor’s Uniform – Skin
Kid’s Cape – Skin
Kid’s Hat – Gorro
Mad Crow – Mascota
Mustache Girl’s Hood – Gorro
Mustache Girl’s Mustache – Visor
Mustache Girl’s Robes – Skin
No Time to Spare – Placa para el nombre
Your Contract Has Expired – Placa para el nombre
Undertale
Bird That Carries Crew – Gorro
Bonetrousle – Gorro
Casual Outfit of Justice – Skin
CoolSkeleton95 – Skin
Napstamate – Mascota
Once Upon a Time – Placa para el nombre
Ponytail of Justice – Gorro
Some Guy’s Hoodie – Skin
Spear of Justice – Gorro
Your Best Friend – Gorro
Your Worst Nightmare – Gorro
You’re Going to Have a Time – Placa para el nombre
Untitled Goose Game
The Gardener’s Cap – Gorro
The Gardener’s GearThe Gardener’s Gear – Skin
The Gardener’s Nose – Visor
Golden Bell – Gorro
A Goose Beak – Visor
A Goose – Mascota
HONK – Placa para el nombre
Peace Was Never An Option – Placa para el nombre
Untitled Goose Floaty – Gorro
The Wimp’s Glasses – Visor
The Wimp’s Wardrobe – Skin
