The Indonesian national team has arrived in Iraq and even immediately carried out its first training under the direction of Shin Tae-yong on Sunday (12/11/2023).

The Indonesian National Team’s first training session was immediately monitored by the Iraqi media. The Garuda squad’s training moments were also uploaded to their Instagram, namely @iraqifootballgallery.

In the video, the account recorded the moment the Indonesian national team coach and the players got off the bus and entered the training field.

There is also footage of the Indonesian National Team training which seems to be still practicing casually.

The Indonesian national team will face Iraq in the second round of the 2026 World Cup qualifying event for the Asian zone which will be played at the Basra International Stadium, Basra, Iraq, Thursday (16/11) at 21.45 WIB.

Later, after finishing from Iraq, Indonesia will fly to the Philippines to face the country that is often encountered in the AFF Cup in the second round of the 2026 World Cup qualifying match in the Asian zone at the Rizal Memorial Stadium, Manila, Philippines, Tuesday (21/11) at 18.00 WIB .