The province does not expect 63GW hours of wind from the municipality of Deventer, but at least 127GW hours of wind. “An indicative estimate is that it does not involve four but at least eight wind turbines,” Walder wrote to the council. These will be on top of the two wind turbines that are already located along the A1 near Deventer. “The exact number depends on the height and type of wind turbine,” says Walder.