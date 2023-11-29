If you want to know where to read the Undead Unluck manga and where to watch the anime, we will tell you in the next few lines.

It can be said that the manga/anime industry is experiencing one of the best moments, since every time interesting new works are published that capture the attention of fans. An example of this could be Kimetsu no Yaiba or Jujutsu Kaisen. However, there are also other stories that are very worthwhile, such as Undead Unluck, which is one of the most recent mangas to be published.

But that’s not all, well, after a while in publication, The work has received an adaptation to animated format. Although it is one of the most recent stories, it already has several compilation volumes in which you can see the development of the plot and it is quite interesting.

If you want to know where can you read the Undead Unluck manga and where you can watch the anime, then you have come to the right place, because in the next few lines we will tell you.

What is Undead Unluck and what is it about?

Undead Unluck is the title of this work created by Yoshifumi Tokuza and which It began publication at the beginning of 2020 as part of Shueisha’s Shonen Jump. She quickly became the favorite of many people who enjoyed the adventures of Fuuko Izumi and other characters. Therefore, we could consider it one of the best recent Shonen mangas.

The premise of this story is quite simple, as it shows Andy, a man who has a particular “Undead” ability, so he sets out to find someone who is capable of granting him a real death. It is here when he meets Fuuku, a girl who has a special power that could grant him the solution to her problem.

From this point, both characters join an organization which is responsible for protecting the world from extraordinary phenomena. And this is how Andy and Fuuko discover the mysteries of this world, in the process of achieving a “very big” death.

This premise has delighted many people, so it was no surprise that, eventually, an adaptation of this work would be made into animated format, which premiered in early October 2023 and was produced by TMS Entertainment and animated by David Production. Furthermore, it has everything to be one of the most recommended animes.

Where to read the Undead Unluck manga

As we have mentioned, the Undead Unluck manga began publication in January 2020. as part of Shueisha’s Shonen Jump magazine and, since then, it has continued to be published with new interesting chapters.

If you want to start reading the story created by Yoshifumi Tostuka, then you should know that the only way It’s through MANGA PLUS by SHUEISHA. This is the official platform of the publisher.

But this platform has a problem and that is that it only allows you to read the first three chapters of history and the three most recent. This means that as new ones are released, some are no longer available.

Read the Undead Unluck manga in MANGA PLUS

On the other hand, if you are one of those who prefers to enjoy manga in physical format, then You should know that you can buy the compilation volumes from Undead Unluck through the Amazon platform.

On the website you can find the compiled volumes of the history of Yoshifumi Totsuka at a good price. Besides that They are available in softcover format. This is one of the best ways to enjoy this story without interruptions or limitations.

Where to watch the Undead Unluck anime

Regarding the Undead Unluck anime, you should know that This is available on the Hulu platform.

Watch Undead Unluck on Hulu

Although Hulu is not one of the most popular streaming services in Spain, in countries like the United States It is one of the most used due to the catalog of content it offers, in addition to the fact that it can also be purchased in a package with other platforms, such as Disney+ and ESPN.

If you want to see Undead Unluck, then You must purchase one of the available Hulu plans, which are quite interesting. Not to mention that you can also enjoy a free trial month, so you will have to pay from the next.

However, it has also been confirmed that Undead Unluck will also premiere on Disney+ and Star+ in December 2023, so they will become other platforms where you can enjoy the work of Yoshifumi Totsuka. This is good news for those who have a subscription to these streaming services.

How many chapters will the Undead Unluck anime have?

It has been confirmed that the Undead Unluck anime will have a total of 24 chapters, which will be issued in two parts, but without interruptions. This means that there will be no pause between both cuts.

It was the animation studio David Production itself, also responsible for other adaptations such as Fire Force and Jojo’s Bizarre Adventurewho has confirmed this information.

So, if you enjoy the Undead Unluck anime, then you will be able to view many of the events most important parts of the work, captured in these two parts or cuts into which the adaptation will be divided, but without pauses in between.

