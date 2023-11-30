Undead Unluck It is one of the most important works in the world of manga/anime in recent years and currently has a very well-nourished fan base. Fans who are often left without knowing the platforms and places to watch both the anime and the manga of the work. It is worth mentioning that in this article we will answer this question, offering 100% legal platforms and sites to officially watch the anime and read the manga Undead Unluck.

After some time in publication, the constructions has received its own adaptation to the anime format. We give you all the details below:

Undead Unluck

Undead Unluck is a work created by the author Yoshifumi Tokuza. Its publication began recently, in 2020 to be more precise. The first chapters began to land as part of Shueisha’s Shonen Jump. After that, the work became very popular and the adventures of Fuuko Izumi are currently considered one of the best “shonen” of the last 5 years. And this manga that has left so many good times and has a captivating story, has recently had an anime adaptation.

To put you in situation, Undead Unluck tells us the story of Andy, a man who has abilities typical of an “Undead”. The search for him will be based on finding someone who can give him a worthy ending. This is where he meets Fuuku, a girl who will allow him to find the solution he is looking for. Or so they will try.

Where to watch the Undead Unluck anime

Currently the anime of Undead Unluck It is located on the Hulu platform. It is not by far the most popular platform at the moment, at least in Spain or Latin America. However, it is very popular in the United States. The subscription to Hulu It can be obtained along with a pack of offers with other platforms such as ESPN and Disney Plus.

To watch the anime legally we currently only have this option. However, its official arrival to Disney Plus in Spain and Latin America thanks to the fact that Star+ has the streaming rights to the work. It will arrive during this month of December 2023.

Number of chapters that the first season of the series will have

The anime will currently have a total of 24 chapters as is usually customary for a production that has just started. They will also be divided into two parts, each with 12 episodes. David Production It is the study behind the realization of said project.

In addition, the two parts will be transmitted without interruptionsso there will not be a “break” in the middle.

Where to read the manga officially

As we have specified throughout the article, Undead Unluck It is available to read completely free of charge from the Manga Plus website, sponsored and created by Shueisha. If you want to start reading Tozuka’s work, this is the official and 100% legal site to do so.

We can read the first three episodes of the work, along with the 3 most recent chapters published. So we will have to be attentive to the new publications that will be available later. Will you give the work a try?