Undead Unluck is one of those animes that perhaps not many know, but that has a community of fans and people interested in this storywhich catapults it to be one of the most interesting productions to see in this final stretch of the year.

Crunchyroll and Netflix may be the first options that come to mind when we think about streamed anime por streaming in Spain or different countries. However, the case of Undead Unluck is more special since from Spain you cannot view on these platforms.

Disney + is the platform that has the viewing rights and reproduction of this animeHowever, in Spain it is not yet available, so the time and date of transmission will be shared mainly for the Latin American community.

On Friday, November 10, we will be able to see the new premiere of anime chapter 6:

10:00 a.m. in Mexico

11:00 a.m. In colombia

12:00h In Venezuela

1:00 p.m. in Argentina

1:00 p.m. in Chile

These are some of the countries in which we can continue both through Hulu like from Disney + This work, coming from the manga created by Yoshifumi Tozuka. Perhaps in the future we can also see this premiere in Spain, since it is one of the animes that is giving the most interactions and surprises in these weeks.