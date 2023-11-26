Suara.com – Doctors and injured people at Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza on Saturday (25/11/2023) local time said Israeli soldiers attacked medical staff, arrested patients and stole bodies while they surrounded the medical complex.

“The Israeli army attacked hospital buildings, destroyed medical equipment and cut off electricity,” said Moataz Harara, a doctor at Al Shifa, as reported by Antara citing Anadolu.

“After the soldiers left, the power generator exploded. “There are 40 patients in the ER who need to be evacuated to hospitals in the southern Gaza Strip because they need urgent medical treatment,” he continued.

Mustafa Sukeik, another doctor at the hospital, said that “the army surrounded Al Shifa and restricted movement. Communication is down and we are having difficulty getting food.”

“The army checked the buildings in the complex and asked me to move the patients from the respirology unit to another location in the facility,” he added.

Ibrahim Zakaria, an injured Palestinian man, said: “I need urgent medical follow-up; Israeli soldiers surrounded us inside the hospital for several days.”

“I asked to be immediately evacuated from the hospital and asked that my health condition be monitored,” he said.

He also said that “my wife and children were surrounded with me, and communication was lost; I need to know the fate of my parents and sisters.”

Israeli soldiers left Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City on Friday (24/11/2023) after occupying the hospital for 10 days, expelling patients, injured victims, doctors, paramedics, other staff members and civilians who were taking shelter from attacks which is increasing in Gaza.

Over the past few days, the Israeli army has also carried out extensive excavations, inspections and sweeps inside medical facilities.

This resulted in several refugees and injured people dying in hospitals, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health.

Israeli soldiers withdrew from the hospital hours after the temporary humanitarian pause between Israel and Hamas took effect on Friday morning.

Israel and Hamas exchanged 24 Israelis and foreigners for 39 Palestinians from Israeli prisons on Friday, the first day of a four-day humanitarian pause.

Under the agreement, the hostages will be released in stages over four days.

Israel’s offensive on Gaza since October 7, 2024 has killed at least 14,854 Palestinians, including 6,150 children and more than 4,000 women, according to health authorities in the territory.

Meanwhile, victims in Israel reached 1,200 people.