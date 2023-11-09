One of the most fireproof actors in all of Hollywood is Tom Cruise. The performer has been with us for more than 35 years, which are full of enormous successes. One of his most legendary characters is Ethan Hunt, the unstoppable spy of the saga. Mission Impossible.

There are many iconic scenes from the franchise, but one of the most special took place during the events of Mission: Impossible: Rogue Nation. Released in 2015, the fifth installment of the saga shows us at the beginning how the protagonist must board a plane that is about to take off in Minsk, Belarus.

He succeeds at the last moment, although he ends up clinging to the side of the device while waiting for Benji to open the door to enter. Once he has done so, he runs into a guard before opening the parachute for a shipment of toxic nerve gas canisters, for which He flies off next to them to give way to the opening credits.. This is the sequence.

An absolutely spectacular scene, but whose inspiration was born thanks to the talent of Naughty Dog creating Uncharted 3. During a question and answer session, director Christopher McQuarrie wakefulness what Its creation was due to “group effort/Uncharted 3”pointing out on the other hand that it was not another of Tom Cruise’s classic impossible proposals.

For those who have not played the 2011 title, the filmmaker is referring to the iconic plane level in which Nathan Drake must sneak onto a plane flying over the desert. As is usual for the character, everything goes to hell and the vehicle ends up exploding in mid-air. This is the mentioned section.

Not only was the community surprised by this reference, but Justin Richmond himself, director of the video game, answered to McQuarrie’s tweet indicating that “you just made my month.” On the other hand, the live-action Uncharted movie with Tom Holland also recreated the plane battle, so it is clear that many people have been impressed with the staging of the play.