After giving birth on Saturday (11/11/2023), Denise Chariesta immediately appeared active on social media. She also uploaded a video of herself breastfeeding her baby directly.

Denise looks panicked because there isn’t much breast milk coming out.

“For breast milk fighters… today I ate katuk soup, 3 tablets x 3 lactamom, 1 x 3 moloco, 3 x 3 vometa… my breast milk is flowing profusely now,” said the caption she wrote, quoted on Tuesday (14/ 11/2023).

Unfortunately, the video was criticized by many netizens. The reason is that Denise doesn’t censor the breast area and nipples when the camera highlights it.

Denise, who was on the hospital bed, appeared to have all the top buttons unbuttoned so that her chest area was clearly visible.

The baby tried to suckle on the right breast, while he covered the left breast with a cup.

“Try moving, okay?” he said as he moved the baby to the left breast.

Suddenly, the exposed part of Denise’s breasts immediately became the public spotlight, because she was considered to be exposing her private parts even though she was breastfeeding.

Several netizens then suggested that the flower entrepreneur still censor her breasts in the video, if she doesn’t like wearing a cloth covering.

“Too open,” commented one netizen.

“Oh God, it’s crazy, how come you’re breastfeeding, you’re amazed when you see all the contents inside,” commented another.

“It’s censored if you breastfeed… don’t show it like that,” added another.

“At least the video is blurry…” commented another.