It seems that we continue to be delighted with news of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, this time focused on amiibo. Today two new figures have been released and here you have the unboxing.

amiibo de Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The video below has recently been published, which shows us the new Zelda and Ganondorf amiibo in this detailed installment. You can see them below:

Don’t hesitate to check out all the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gift distributions.

What is your opinion? Don’t hesitate to leave it in the comments. Remember that this sequel is now available: you have our analysis of the Tears of the Kingdom game here and our complete guide to this game here.

