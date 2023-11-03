If you are already looking for what to give this Christmas, Hasbro has the ideal option with this cool animatronic robot of Chopper, the beloved droid from Star Wars: Rebels and Ahsoka.

Although Halloween has ended a couple of days ago, the ghosts are already beginning to appear. Christmas bells so that we don’t get caught out when it comes to finding all those products that we want to give to our loved ones, especially if we are after valuable frikage such as Star Wars.

If you are a fan of the franchise, you are surely aware that there are certain products that not only cost an arm and a leg, but are also difficult to obtain. That’s why you might be interested in knowing the news that has just been launched Hasbro.

And the famous toy company has what promises to be the gift this Christmas for Star Wars fans: an animatronic robot based on Chopper. No, not the One Piece character, the droid that we have seen in Star Wars: Rebels and in the recent Ahsoka series, both available in the Disney+ catalog.

This is Chopper’s animatronic robot, the beloved Star Wars droid

In the video that we leave you at the top of this content, our franchise expert Javier Cazallas makes a unboxing de Chopper so you can learn first-hand everything there is to know about Hasbro’s new animatronic toy.

The figure It has a height of 19 cm. and has more than 40 different combinations of sounds and movements so you can interact with it. Of course, Cazallas’ Chopper is not very obedient, as he has not stopped grunting and gesticulating while he tries to explain all the functions of the toy.

As detailed in Hasbro’s own description, “this interactive toy for young children reacts to background noises such as talking, clapping or music with different combinations of droid sounds and motorized movements (…). It shakes its arms, It moves its body and turns its head just like the companion droid in the series. Disney+ “Ahsoka”.

Chopper’s animatronic robot has a price of 99.99 euros, something normal in this type of toys. So, you know, if you want to get the endearing droid from Ahsokayou better hurry up, lest it fly away.