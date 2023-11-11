Team by team, the list of players absent in the 12th round of the championship

Francesco Calvi

November 10th – 11.38am – MILAN

Injured: El Bilal Touré (4 months), De Ketelaere (to be evaluated), Ruggeri (to be evaluated).

Disqualified: Toloi (1).

Injured: Soumaoro (2 months), El Azzouzi (20 days), De Silvestri (to be evaluated).

Injured: Rog (season over), Capradossi (to be evaluated), Nandez (one month), Di Pardo (20 days)

Injured: Pezzella (a month and a half), Destro (to be evaluated), Walukiewicz (to be evaluated).

Injured: Kayode (4 days), Dodo (5 months), Castrovilli (3 months), Beltran (4 days).

Injured: Kalaj (to be evaluated), Gelli (to be evaluated), Harroui (20 days).

Injured: Messias (one month), Retegui (25 days)

Injured: Cuadrado (3 days), Pavard (two months).

Injured: De Sciglio (30 days), Alex Sandro (10 days), Danilo (15 days), Weah (15 days).

Disqualified: Pogba (suspended for doping), Fagioli (7 months), Rabiot (1).

Injured: Casale (15 days), Luis Alberto (to be evaluated), Marusic (to be evaluated), Zaccagni (to be evaluated).

Injured: Almqvist (to be evaluated), Corfitzen (to be evaluated).

Injured: Bennacer (2 months), Caldara (2 months), Pellegrino (2 months), Sportiello (to be evaluated), Kjaer (to be evaluated), Kalulu (4 months).

Injured: Izzo (7 days), Cittadini (7 days), Caprari (6 months).

Disqualified: Gomez (two years for doping).

Injured: Osimhen (20 days), Rrahmani (national team).

Injured: Kumbulla (30 days), Abraham (2 months), Smalling (to be evaluated), Spinazzola (5 days), Pellegrini (5 days).

Injured: Cabral (return on the 16th matchday).

Injured: Alvarez (30 days), Obiang (to be evaluated), Henrique (to be evaluated).

Injured: Djidji (30 days), Soppy (5 days), Schuurs (6 months), Ricci (3-4 weeks), Rodriguez (to be evaluated).

Injured: Kristensen (5 days), Semedo (30 days), Ebosse (8 months), Davis (7 days), Ehizibue (30 days), Deulofeu (100 days), Brenner (80 days).

Injured: Braaf (to be evaluated), Cabal (to be evaluated), Lazovic (to be evaluated), Dawidowicz (to be evaluated).

