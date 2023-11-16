loading…

Sheikha Moza (far left) with two of her seven children, Sheikha Hind and Sheikh Jassim, at the opening ceremony of the 2022 World Cup in Doha on November 20, 2022. Photo/mozabintnasser/Instagram

ISTANBUL – The mother of the Emir of Qatar Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani resigned from her role as UNESCO Ambassador due to the organization’s inability to carry out its role and protect Palestinian children in Gaza.

Sheikha Moza Bint Nasser is the chair of the Education Above All Foundation (EAA), and has stepped down from her role in the organization which aims to protect children.

Nearly 5,000 Palestinian children were killed in Israel’s latest bombing and military invasion of the Gaza Strip.

He made this announcement while attending the First Ladies Summit in Istanbul, in the presence of Emine Erdogan, wife of the Turkish president.

Sheikha Moza has served as Special Envoy for Primary and Higher Education for UNESCO since 2003, and has launched several major projects.

Dr Hamad Abdul Aziz Al-Kawari, Minister of State of Qatar and Head of the Qatar National Library, praised the decision in X.

“This is not just an indirect expression condemning UNESCO’s failure to save Gaza’s children from a tragedy that the world cannot resolve,” wrote Al-Kawari, “moreover, it is a sincere stance towards the childhood issues that concern the foundation. His Majesty has dedicated the educational initiatives ‘Educating Children’ and ‘Education Above All’, so what is one role if not supporting the victims?”

In 2012, Sheikha Moza founded the Education Above All Foundation, from which the programs Educating Children, Al-Fakhoora, Protecting Education in Conflict and Insecurity, and Reaching Asia were launched.

These programs aim to provide basic education to around 59 million out-of-school children.