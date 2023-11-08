loading…

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said thousands of children in the Gaza Strip, Palestine, were killed in a few days, showing that something was wrong in Israel’s military operations. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said thousands of children in the Gaza Strip, Palestine, were killed in several days. According to him, this shows that something went wrong in the military operation Israel against Hamas.

“There is something clearly wrong in the way the military operation is being carried out,” Guterres said in an interview with Reuters Next in New York, Wednesday, which was released on Thursday (9/11/2023).

“Each year, the highest number of child murders committed by any one actor in all the conflicts we have seen reaches a maximum of hundreds,” continued Guterres.

“(However) in just a few days in Gaza, thousands of children were killed,” he added.

Guterres stressed the need for a humanitarian ceasefire and to allow the release of hostages. “As well as allowing a massive influx of aid into Gaza,” he explained.

Emphasizing the need to differentiate between Hamas and Palestine, Guterres said: “If we don’t make that distinction, I think it is humanity itself that loses its meaning.”

Calling the situation in Gaza “dire” and “catastrophic,” the UN Secretary General noted that the entry of fuel into Gaza has not been permitted, and water is “extremely limited” while there is a shortage of medicine in hospitals.

“It is very important to respect the laws of war,” he said. “And one of the things we made clear to Israel is that it is very important to fully respect the laws of war.”

Israel has launched non-stop air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7.

More than 10,500 Palestinians, including 4,324 children and 2,823 women, have been killed.

The death toll in Israel is approaching 1,600, according to official figures.

(but)