NEW YORK – UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres pushed for a complete ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, saying the current humanitarian pause does not solve the main problem.

“First of all, I want to say that the humanitarian pause is a step in the right direction, it is a symbol of hope, but it does not solve the main problems we face,” said Antonio Guterres at a press conference with African Union Commission Chair Moussa Faki, reported by Daily Sabah on Wednesday (29/11/2023).

“That is why we emphasize the need for a humanitarian ceasefire leading to the unconditional and immediate release of hostages and the possibility of providing effective humanitarian assistance to everyone in Gaza, wherever they live,” he said.

When asked about his message to the Israeli government, which said fighting would resume when the humanitarian pause ends, Guterres said, “My message is very clear. We need a humanitarian ceasefire.”

“We are facing a dramatic humanitarian situation. “At the same time, we want the full release of all hostages which we believe must be done unconditionally and immediately, but we need a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, right now,” he concluded.

