Buildings in the Gaza Strip, Palestine, were destroyed by Israeli bombing, Monday (6/11/2023). The UN says Gaza has become a graveyard for children. Photo/REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

GAZA – UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said Gaza, Palestine, had become a graveyard for children.

He again demanded a ceasefire in Gaza when Palestinian health authorities announced the death toll from bombing Israel has exceeded 10,000 people.

But Israel rejected international pressure for a ceasefire.

Israel said hundreds of hostages taken by Hamas during the October 7 attack must be released first.

Meanwhile, Hamas said they would not release the hostages or stop fighting while Gaza was under attack.

“Ground operations by the Israel Defense Forces and ongoing bombings hit civilians, hospitals, refugee camps, mosques, churches and UN facilities – including shelters. Nothing is safe,” Guterres told reporters, as quoted by Reuters, Tuesday (7/11/2023).

“At the same time, Hamas and other militants use civilians as human shields and continue to launch rockets indiscriminately towards Israel,” he said, calling for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.

Israel said 31 soldiers had been killed since it began expanding ground operations in Gaza on October 27 and reiterated that Hamas was hiding with civilians and in hospitals.

Hamas said the idea that Hamas was based in the hospital was a “false narrative” that had to be verified by the UN.

A Reuters journalist in Gaza said Israel’s nighttime bombardment by air, land and sea was one of the most intense since the Oct. 7 attack in which Hamas killed more than 1,400 people in Israel and took more than 240 hostages.