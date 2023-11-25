loading…

A woman wipes the tears of a child amid destruction as Palestinians inspect their homes as a 4-day humanitarian pause begins in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on November 24, 2023. Photo/Mustafa Hassona/Anadolu

GAZA – The humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip has become much worse, according to the UN Palestine Refugee Agency (UNRWA) on Friday (24/11/2023).

Anadolu Agency reported that fighting between the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, and Israel in Gaza stopped on Friday under a four-day humanitarian pause agreement.

“Winter is approaching and the temperature in Gaza is getting colder. “Skin diseases and diarrhea are increasing exponentially due to unhealthy conditions exacerbated by the rain,” said UNRWA Commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini during a visit to the enclave.

“In some places, disease rates are 45 times higher than in previous years,” he said.

He explained, “As I said before, it is only a matter of time before people in Gaza start dying because of the siege and lack of basic needs, not just because of the bombing.”

Lazzarini reiterated his demand for a longer humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

“People need rest, they deserve peace, they have the right to sleep at night without worrying about whether they will make it through,” he said.

He emphasized, “The longer this war lasts, the deeper the polarization, the anger, the frustration, and the more remote the prospects for a political solution.”

Israel and Hamas exchanged 24 Israelis and foreigners for 39 Palestinians from Israeli prisons on Friday, the first day of the humanitarian pause.