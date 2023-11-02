loading…

The UN condemned Israel’s attack on the Jabalia refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, calling it an atrocity. Photo/Al Jazeera

NEW YORK – Bombing Israel against the Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza Strip is just the latest atrocity to befall the people Palestine who live in the area. This was stated by UN Deputy Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths.

Hamas reported on Tuesday that as many as 400 Palestinians had been killed or injured as a result of Israeli attacks on the densely populated Jabalia camp.

An Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson later confirmed the attack, stating that the airstrike targeted a “very important” Hamas commander and his unit.

IDF representatives called the civilian casualties a tragedy, but ultimately blamed the Hamas leadership, saying they had “embedded themselves among the civilian population.”

In a statement published on Wednesday local time, following a two-day visit to Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories, Griffiths alleged that the fighting in Gaza had entered a more dire phase, with increasingly dire humanitarian consequences.

“October 7 and its aftermath will leave indelible scars on the lives of millions of people,” said Griffiths as quoted by Russia Today, Thursday (2/11/2023).

He was referring to the initial attacks by Hamas militants on Israeli territory near Gaza, which claimed the lives of 1,400 people, and the Israeli response that has so far seen as many as 8,600 Palestinians killed, according to Gaza health authorities.

“This cannot continue. “We need a step change,” stressed the UN official.