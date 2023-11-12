loading…

Residents continue search and rescue operations in Rafah, Gaza, on November 10, 2023. Photo/Abed Rahim Khatib/Anadolu Agency

GENEVA – Spokesperson for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) Jens Laerke emphasized that if there was hell on earth right now, its name would be northern Gaza.

This statement was made at a press conference held by Laerke on Friday (10/11/2023) at the UN office in Geneva, Switzerland.

Laerke spoke about the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the besieged Gaza Strip, which has been the target of devastating Israeli aggression for 35 days.

He pointed out that the entry of UN aid trucks into southern Gaza was limited, referring to areas with larger populations.

“We can’t drive north at the moment, which of course is very frustrating because we know there are still several hundred thousand people still living in the north,” he said.

“If there is hell on earth right now, its name is northern Gaza,” he said.

He added, “It’s a life of fear during the day and darkness at night, and what do you say to your children in a situation like this? It is almost inconceivable that the fire they saw in the sky was intended to kill them.”

Over the past 35 days, the Israeli occupation army has launched an aggression against Gaza, where they destroyed residential neighborhoods on the heads of its residents.

More than 11,000 Palestinians have been martyred, including 4,412 children and 2,918 women and more than 26,000 people have been injured.

Not only in the Gaza Strip, according to official sources, 183 Palestinians have been martyred and 2,280 people have been arrested in the West Bank.

(she)