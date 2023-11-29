loading…

The Israeli army monitors Syrian territory from the Golan Heights occupied by the Zionist colonial regime. Photo/AP

NEW YORK – The UN General Assembly renewed its resolution demanding that Israel withdraw from the Golan Heights in Syria.

The resolution was updated on Tuesday (28/11/2023) with 91 votes in favor, eight against and 62 abstentions.

The resolution said, “UN member states are deeply concerned that Israel has not withdrawn from the Syrian Golan, which it has occupied since 1967, contrary to relevant Security Council and General Assembly resolutions.”

The document also emphasizes, “The illegality of Israeli settlement construction and other activities in the Syrian Golan occupied since 1967.”

In 1967, during the Six Day War, Israel occupied the Golan Heights, an area previously part of Syria.

Post-war, Israel took de facto control of the region and then officially announced its conquest in 1981.

However, this action was not recognized by the international community. The UN has clearly stated that Israel’s occupation of the Golan Heights is illegal.

In 1967, the UN Security Council passed Resolutions 242 and 338 demanding Israel’s withdrawal from the territories it occupied during the Six Day War, including the Golan Heights.

This resolution emphasizes the basic principles of territorial law and the territorial integrity of countries in the Middle East.