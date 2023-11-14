loading…

Jordan drops aid to Gaza from plane. Photo/thenationalnews.com

GAZA – Airdropping aid into the Gaza Strip is a “last resort,” according to a UN official on Monday (11/13/2023). But he stressed it would be “very challenging” logistically.

“Parachuting is always the last option if you ask logistics colleagues because it is very, very expensive and unsustainable,” said Andrea De Domenico, head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in the Occupied Palestinian Territory during a press conference, reported by Anadolu.

De Domenico said there were various ways to bring in aid if the parties agreed on unimpeded and sustainable access.

His statement came after Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh asked the European Union (EU) and UN to send aid by parachute to the Gaza Strip.

“So I think the first entry point is to open the crossings and ensure that continuous supply comes in rather than thinking about extreme scenarios,” De Domenico said.

“I know that Jordan has carried out launches with the help of aircraft. But of course as you can imagine the numbers are limited and as I said, logistically it is very, very challenging,” added De Domenico.

Turning to fighting that intensified around Al-Shifa Hospital over the weekend, he said infrastructure, including water tanks, oxygen stations, cardiovascular facilities and maternity wards were damaged.

“We call on everyone to respect hospitals… Hospitals should not be used as sites of war. “Any military operation around or inside hospitals must take steps to rescue and protect patients, medical staff and other civilians,” he said.

“And all precautions must be taken, including effective warnings that take into account the ability of patients, medical staff and other civilians to evacuate safely,” he stressed.