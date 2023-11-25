The International Civil Aviation Organization said the target, agreed upon after five days of talks in Dubai led by the United Nations, calls for a five percent reduction in carbon emissions through the use of clean energy sources such as sustainable aviation fuel by 2030. The target ranged between five and eight percent in a previous draft.

The United States said during the closing session of the meeting held before the COP28 climate summit next week that the goal is to send a “clear and positive signal” to the financial community that must invest in new clean energy projects.

It is estimated that aviation contributes between two and three percent of global carbon emissions. Sustainable aviation fuel is essential towards reducing these emissions, but it is expensive and represents less than one percent of total global aviation fuel.