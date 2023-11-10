Umbrella Academy 4 is about to arrive: the release period is set for 2024, a year that will mark the end of the stories of the truly particular superhero group inspired by the comic written by Gabriel Ba.

The cast spoke to the microphones of the Geeked Week of Netflix, explaining what will be in this new and final season: between adrenaline and feelings, there will be everything that has always characterized the series, as well as many new things.

Many are also promised twists, many of which we have learned to appreciate over time (also for how they differentiated the series from the comics). We just have to wait: in the meantime we leave you with the video at the top of the article.