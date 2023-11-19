The Lord of the Rings film saga could have been very different if the roles of the different characters had fallen to the first options considered by the production team. This is how we saw it a long time ago when Sean Connery or Anthony Hopkins were about to be Gandalf, as was Russell Crowe as Aragorn and even Jake Gyllenhaal was casting to be Frodo.

Another great actress who was also about to travel to Middle Earth was Uma Thurmansince the possibility was tested that he could appear in The Two Towers and The Return of the King to play Éowyn. However, he did not decline the offer because he did not like the role or did not want to get involved in a project of such magnitude, but for another very important reason.

In an interview he gave in 2017 to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, this was precisely the first question the presenter asked him when he wanted to know what led him to refuse to participate. Well, the reason was because he had just had her first daughter and he had the feeling that he should be at home with her, although he also He deeply regretted his decisiondeclaring that it is one of the worst he has taken in his entire life.

If I had accepted, I would have had to travel to New Zealand for several years, since the trilogy was shot in one go and that is why the cast of actors and the production team had to move there temporarily. Even so, as they say, there is no silver lining, because while it was being recorded The Lord of the rings She did not sit idly by, as she received a call from Quentin Tarantino.





After having worked with him in the past on Pulp Fiction, the director chose her to be the protagonist of Kill Bill Vol. 1 and Kill Bill Vol. 2, whose premieres took place in 2004 and 2005. Both became quite a success by having raised nearly 500 million dollars between the two installments, in addition to having become one of the most recognized roles that the actress has played throughout his entire career.

If he had accepted, who knows what would have happened to him then. Kill Bill or with the actress Miranda Otto, who finally played Éowyn after Uma Thurman’s rejection, but at least the latter’s decision ended up resulting in something very positive for both of them.

