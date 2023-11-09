Seen from afar it looks like the usual adventure 125 produced by Derbi under the name Terra and then taken over by UM. A motorbike that we used for two long trips in the Alps, finding it very comfortable and easy to handle but, obviously, lacking in torque. So discovering that such an agile motorbike has been equipped with a 300 cc monoblock can only make us happy. We don’t have much data, but the 292 cc displacement makes us think that it could be related to the Kawasaki KLX300 (with bore and stroke measurements of 78×61.2 mm) which we also find on the Voge 300 Rally and on the Benelli BKX 300. Power 28 HP at 8,500 rpm, weight 136 kg, 11 l tank, 21″-17″ rims.

PRICE: nd

AVAILABILITY: 2024