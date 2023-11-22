The famous “Ulturale” ties sold for 10 euros

The famous ones ties “Ulturale”, nate a Napoli in 1948 and recently became famous for the tie “Third” (which hides a coral and silver anti-evil eye horn inside) were sold for only 10 euro. It seems incredible considering that Ulturale srl in 2022 it recorded a sales of 1.45 million but nevertheless lost 296 thousand euros which were added to the deficit of 576 thousand euros carried over from past years, as well as having 3 million in debt.

To buy from previous partners, including the founder’s descendant Vincenzo Ulturale and the family Rombellithey were there Jaba srl which is headed by Pierfrancesco Barletta and the Infinito srl which is headed by Raphael Caporali, the former active in the communication and media sector while the latter in the catering and restaurant sector. Barletta and Caporalithus, today they respectively own 60% and 40% of the luxury tailoring and hold the positions of president and CEO.

The share transfer deed, registered a few days ago in Milano in the notary’s office Mariconda-Chiantini in fact he saw the In addition detect 60% of Ulturale (which has a capital of 250 thousand euros) from Business Finance Advisoring for just 6 euros, the same Bfs give in to infinto 3% for 30 cents, the Everton srl sell its 32% to Infinito itself for 3.2 euros and finally Ulturale transfer the remaining 5% to the vehicle of Corporals for 50 cents. In total, 10 euros for 100% of a company with 3 sales points (Milan, Rome and Naples) and which in 2018 had a turnover of almost 2.4 million.

