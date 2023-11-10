At Eicma 2023 Ultraviolette presented the F99 Factory Racing Platform at a world stage, the second version of the Indian Start Up concept bike which for 2023 comes in the form of a sports bike, boasting advanced battery technology and innovations in the powertrain.

One of the most distinctive features of the F99 is its aerodynamics, which exploits shapes and technology adopted in aeronautics. The bike uses carbon fiber components such as parts of the fairings and fins. Furthermore, one of the main objectives of this project was the aerodynamic study, which sees air intakes, in particular two at the front, and conveyors which have the aim of optimizing air flows and reducing the aerodynamic resistance of the motorcycle, also effectively deflecting air away from the rider’s torso. Another key innovation is incorporated in the Air-Blade, which, by adapting to lean angles, improves downforce during cornering. This real-time electronic system guarantees optimal performance.

Several wings are strategically positioned at the front and rear of the vehicle to regulate aerodynamic efficiency by increasing the load on the front end on straight stretches. The F99’s liquid-cooled electric motor is credited with a claimed maximum power of 120 HP (90 kW), allowing the bike to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3 seconds, with a top speed of 265 km /h.