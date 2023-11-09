We had already told you about the Indiana startup Ultraviolet Automotive which dreams of revolutionizing traffic in big cities by offering electric motorbikes characterized by a sporty and attractive designand, really interesting performance and a low purchase price. Among the most captivating vehicles offered by the company, which collaborates with the giant TVS, vehicle manufacturer, partner of BMW and owner of the Norton brand, we find the F77, a naked with sinuous and futuristic lines.

On the occasion of Eicma 2023, the Indian company revealed to the public the F77 in the definitive version, ready to arrive on our roads starting from the second quarter of 2024, with three distinctive variants: Shadow, Laser and Airstrike. The F77 model is powered by an electric motor credited with a maximum power of 30 kW (40 CV)thanks to 10.3 kWh lithium ion battery. The engine delivers three different driving modes: Glide, Combat and Ballistic, offering the possibility of varying the power delivery.