The first official trailer for Ultraman: The Rise, an animated film of the franchise that arrives on Netflix in 2024, has already been released.

The first trailer for Ultraman: The Rise (2024) is overwhelming. During Netflix’s Geeked Week celebration, the streaming platform surprised fans with the release of the first trailer for the highly anticipated superhero animated film. A short film is scheduled for release in 2024. Directed by Shannon Tindle and John Aoshima, the film promises to take viewers on an epic journey full of emotion, action and an immersive narrative. It certainly looks amazing.

This is the trailer for Ultraman: The Rise (2024):

The first trailer for the new ‘ULTRAMAN’ movie has been released. Releasing in 2024 on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/3WGK2Q81fj — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 9, 2023

What do you think? The truth is that it is truly outrageous. But we still have to wait for next year. This is going to be something common. Especially after coming out of two strikes in Hollywood. So we must be patient like samurai and arm ourselves with great meekness.

The great production team behind this anime

Ultraman: The Rise It has a high-level production team, led by directors Shannon Tindle and John Aoshima. The meticulously crafted script is signed by Marc Haimes and Shannon Tindle herself, suggesting a story that will capture the imagination of Ultraman fans. The film is a co-production between Japan and the United States, with the participation of renowned studios such as Industrial Light & Magic (ILM), Netflix Animation and Tsuburaya Productions, ensuring a perfect combination of talent and experience.

A unique and differential proposal within the superhero franchise

The Ultraman movie: The Rise on Netflix comes as a unique and captivating addition to the revered Ultraman franchise. The story follows Ken Sato, a baseball superstar who returns to Japan with the intention of becoming the next hero to carry the mantle of Ultraman. However, his plans take an unexpected turn when he is forced to raise a newborn Kaiju monster, the son of his greatest enemy, as if it were his own son. This unusual twist promises to add emotional layers and complexity to the narrative, taking the saga’s story into uncharted territories.

