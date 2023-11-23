October 2023with the record heat which characterized a good part of the month, was at least the hottest for Italy dal 1800putting the fall on track to become the hottest in the series.

Record heat in October 2023 in Italy: temperatures never so high in recent centuries

With the notable anomaly of +3.1°C compared to the average for the thirty-year period 1991-2020in fact, stands out in first place as warmest October in the time series since the late 1950s of the last century (in reality, according to ISAC-CNR calculations it is a ultra-secular primacy, at least since 1800). The gap from the previous record of October 2022 which closed at +2°C, i.e. more than 1°C below, is also extremely wide.

It was them daytime temperatures to make the greatest contribution, in fact the difference compared to the average maximum temperatures was even wider, equal to 3.5°C. The sector of Italy that saw the most marked departure from the average was center with +3.7°C above average e +4.2°C on maximum.

Ultimately, the national average data is comparable to the climatic value expected for September, with all that this entails regarding the mechanisms and balances of ecosystems in view of the cold season. Over the course of the month they were broken numerous maximum temperature records relating to October: in the official network of Air Force / Enav weather stations alone there were 25 (see table below), a decidedly high number over the course of a month and a sign of meteorological conditions very far from the typical standards of the central period of autumn.

Due to the exceptional nature of the September-October two-month period and above all due to the strong anomalies of the latter, the autumn season is proceeding with an equally considerable anomaly (+2.6°C) which currently places it clearly in first place among the warmestawaiting the final data in November.

Also noteworthy is the increase in the anomaly since the beginning of the year which rises to +1°Cvery close to that of 2022 with which it is competing for supremacy as hottest year in the historical series.

Rain only in the second half of October

As regards the precipitations, these arrived in the second half of the month when the atmospheric circulation was released, passing from a summer-style situation with the constant presence of a subtropical anticyclonic structure over the Mediterranean and Western Europe, to more dynamic conditions with the transit of some disturbances. It should be noted that, after an initial collapse which brought temperatures momentarily close to the average, the values, although fluctuating, returned well above the norm due to the call of subtropical air masses which persisted even in this second phase between the Mediterranean and Eastern Europe.

Between the rainy phases the most significant ones, characterized by heavy rainfall, including thunderstorms, also associated with some critical issues, stand out between the 19th and the 21st in the North and part of the Centre-Souththat of 24 mostly in the Centre-Norththat of 27 mainly in the North and finally the one between 30 and 31 in the North and in Tuscany.

Despite these episodes of heavy rain, the monthly balance was negative, more precisely equal to -13% compared to the averagewith the largest anomaly in the South and Islands which experienced the driest October 5th since 1959 with an overall deficit of -60%.

In contrast to the other sectors of the country, the north-eastern regionsexcept eastern Emilia Romagna, have experimented accumulations more abundant than normal, in particular the northern Apennines, the Alpine area and the upper Veneto-Friulian plain; the general anomaly in the North-East was +52% which represents the highest value of the last 25 years.

In these circumstances a monthly accumulation record in the Paganella meteorological station (in Trentino) which, with a total of 275 mmhas seen its wettest October of the historical series.

In general autumn is progressing slowly in terms of rainfall due to the lack of rainfall which characterized the first two months of the season, in particular the period between September and the first half of October, and which is generating a partial seasonal anomaly equal to -29% nationally. Anyway, the balance since the beginning of the year, still thanks to the abundant rains between the end of spring and summer, is still positive (+12%)but in decline compared to the data recorded a month ago and, unlike the calculations at the end of September, with negative signs in some sectors, in particular on the major islands.