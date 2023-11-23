We can see the spectacular trailer for Ultimate Spider-Man, one of the best Marvel stories of 2024.

Ultimate Spider-Man returns with unexpected and surprising twists! The new trailer has shaken the comics world by revealing the unexpected appearance of the Green Goblin from Earth-6160 and an exciting look at the Parker family.

Marvel Comics has released an exciting trailer and page previews for the highly anticipated Ultimate Spider-Man relaunch scheduled for January.

Here we leave you the trailer.

Written by Jonathan Hickman and illustrated by noted artist Marco Checchetto, this new Ultimate Spider-Man series promises to upend the Spider-Man myth. After living an ordinary life in a world without heroes, Peter Parker has married Mary Jane and has a family with two children.

The Ultimate Spider-Man trailer introduces the Parkers and shows Peter assuming his heroic destiny as he faces new versions of his iconic enemies. Including the Kingpin and a Green Goblin with a design clearly inspired by the 2002 Spider-Man.

The preview confirms the disappearance of Aunt May after the destruction of Tony Stark’s base. Plunging super-powerful leaders into uncertainty. It is speculated that Norman and Emily Osborn, along with Harry, could have a crucial role in the new saga.

“We wanted to take Peter Parker to a completely new place for his journey as a superhero,” Hickman explained. “Peter and MJ’s marriage is just one of the many surprises readers will find in this ‘different’ Spider-Man story.”

With variant covers featuring alternate costumes, the series promises exciting reveals. Will we see Peter show off the iconic original black suit from the Ultimate Universe? The mystery continues to grow with each new clue about this long-awaited return of Ultimate Spider-Man.

