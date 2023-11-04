loading…

The Ukrainian army is exhausted ahead of the second winter. Photo/Reuters

KYIV – Istoryk, a 26-year-old soldier in eastern Ukraine, finally managed to fall asleep one morning, exhausted from non-stop fighting against Russian troops in a pine forest near Kreminna.

His rest was cut short just an hour later when new firefights broke out, forcing senior combat medics back into action in a fierce and lengthy firefight.

“We were in a firefight for more than 20 hours,” said Istoryk, identified by his military call sign. “Non-stop fighting, assault, evacuation, and you know, I did it,” he told Reuters journalists visiting his position on Thursday.

“And we all managed to do it. We are not very fresh, and now we need to find strength.”

His account of the recent clashes, and the exhaustion he and his unit endured, underscores the enormous strain the war, now in its 21st month, is taking on Ukraine’s limited resources and troops.

The soldiers also learned that Russia had a much larger army and more weapons and ammunition, raising uncomfortable questions about how Ukraine could expel the invaders once and for all in Europe’s bloodiest conflict since the Second World War.

Ukraine’s military chief, Valery Zaluzhnyi, described a “stalemate” on the battlefield in an interview published this week, adding that a protracted war would benefit Russia and could threaten the country itself.

“Only new capabilities, including more supplies from Western allies as well as locally produced drones, will tip the balance in Ukraine’s favor,” Zaluzhnyi said.

The highly respected general’s stark assessment coincided with the arrival of seasonal rains, which made it more difficult for Ukrainian troops to move through muddy terrain, and followed a summer counteroffensive that succeeded in liberating far less territory than Ukraine had hoped for.