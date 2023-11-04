On Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky removed and replaced General Viktor Khorenko, the commander of the special forces, i.e. the Ukrainian military corps which among other things deals with intelligence, reconnaissance and sabotage operations. Khorenko, who has held the role since July 2022, will be replaced by Colonel Serhiy Lupanchuk. Zelensky gave no explanation for his decision.

Between Thursday and Friday, Russia carried out its largest attack in recent weeks against Ukraine with dozens of drones sent to at least ten regions of the country, from Kharkiv, in the north-east, to Lviv, in the western part of the country. Local authorities said they had intercepted some of these drones, including in the Odessa and Dnipro regions, in the south-west and east of Ukraine respectively.

