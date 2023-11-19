loading…

Illustration of a Ukrainian military pilot. A Ukrainian military pilot has reportedly defected to Russia. Photo/REUTERS

MOSCOW – A military pilot from the Ukrainian Armed Forces has defected to Russia.

The TASS news agency reported the Kyiv pilot’s defection on Saturday (18/11/2023), citing a person who allegedly arranged the pilot’s flight on the front lines.

According to Russian Telegram channels following developments in the war, the Ukrainian pilot in question was an active-duty soldier who held the rank of “senior officer” in the Kyiv forces.

“The Ukrainian Armed Forces pilot is currently in Russia and is being interviewed by the Federal Security Service,” said a Russian military attack helicopter pilot identified by TASS as Aleksey Voevoda.

The Russians are reported to be behind the Ukrainian pilot’s defection operation.

Voevoda declined to reveal any details about the operation, adding that he could not share them now.

Several Russian Telegram channels claimed that the interview with the Ukrainian pilot might be published soon. His identity and rank remain unclear. According to Voevoda, the Ukrainian pilot was a flight commander in Ukraine.

The pilot has reportedly been helping Russian forces since the start of the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv, Deputy Information Minister of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Daniil Beznosov, claimed.

“Ukrainian pilots have come to our side since the beginning of the special military operation and helped us with information and other means,” he wrote in a Telegram post.