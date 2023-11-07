loading…

A grenade explosion during a birthday party killed Major Gennadiy Chastyakov, an aide to Ukraine’s top general Valeriy Zaluzhny. Photo/mind.ua

KYIV – Major Gennadiy Chastyakov, top adjutant general Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny, died in a grenade explosion at his home on Monday.

“Unspeakable pain and great loss for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and for me personally,” said Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine General Valeriy Zaluzhny.

Quoting an RT report, Tuesday (7/11/2023), the incident occurred on Monday when Chastyakov was celebrating his birthday.

“An unknown explosive device was hidden inside one of the gifts,” claimed Ukraine’s top general.

However, unverified footage circulated by local media and claimed to be taken from the scene showed several hand grenades strewn among the damaged gifts.

An empty syringe can also be seen in the photos circulating.

The grenades appear to be fragments of DM51/DM51A2, standard German military ammunition, supplied by Berlin to Kyiv in the midst of the war with Russia.

According to Ukraine’s Interior Ministry, initial findings suggest that the explosion was an accident caused by careless handling of ammunition.

Apart from killing Chastyakov on the spot, the grenade explosion also seriously injured the victim’s 13-year-old son, who is now being treated in hospital.

The Ukrainskaya Pravda newspaper reported the exploding gift contained bottles of alcohol and souvenir glasses shaped like grenades.

Chastyakov’s wife said the grenade exploded in her husband’s hand. According to her, the explosives were in a gift bag her husband brought home.

(but)