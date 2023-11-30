Ukraine, stop elections until the end of the war

Zelensky armors himself. "There will be no elections in Ukraine until the end of the war: both presidential and parliamentary, representatives of all factions and groups in the Rada (Ukrainian parliament) signed a memorandum." The Ukrainian media made this known. Representatives of all factions of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine signed a memorandum on the inadmissibility of voting until the end of martial law. Furthermore, those elected decided that there would be no elections for at least six months after the war.