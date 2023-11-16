Ukraine, Meloni confirms support for Zelensky: “All-round support from Italy for a just peace”

The Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, got a new one today telephone conversation with the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, which follows the meeting a month ago in Granada on the sidelines of the European Political Community Summit. President Meloni – we read in a note from Palazzo Chigi – has the Italian government’s continued all-round support for the Ukrainian authorities was confirmed with the aim of achieving a just, lasting and comprehensive peace. President Zelensky thanked the Prime Minister and the Italian Government for their effective support to the Ukrainian institutions and population”.

Zelensky: “Italy shows it has strong leadership”

“I spoke with Giorgia Meloni to express gratitude for her and Italy’s strong support for Ukraine. Italy is demonstrating strong leadership and I predict that its G7 Presidency in 2024 will produce even more important results. We have coordinated our joint efforts and started working on bilateral security guarantees following the G7 Vilnius Declaration.

“We have discussed of our current defense cooperation and of the need to accelerate the adoption of the 12th EU sanctions package against Russia” Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on X, continuing: “I also thanked Italy for its support for the Peace Formula and invited Prime Minister Meloni to participate in the second ‘Grain From Ukraine’ summit‘”, conclude Zelensky.

