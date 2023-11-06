loading…

A Ukrainian missile attack has sunk one of Russia’s most advanced warships in Kerch. Photo/Pravda

KYIV – Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk confirmed that his troops had sunk one of the Black Sea Fleet’s most advanced warships Russia. The ship attacked was armed with Kalibr cruise missiles.

Oleshchuk on Sunday said Ukrainian Air Force pilots launched a successful attack on Kerch on Saturday, sinking one of Russia’s most modern ships.

The name of Russia’s most sophisticated warship that was sunk by Ukrainian troops is not yet known.

“On the evening of November 4, the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched a successful attack on the maritime infrastructure and port of the Zalyv Shipyard in the temporarily occupied city of Kerch,” said the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU), as reported by Ukrinform, Monday (6/11/2023) .

Oleshchuk said at the time of the announcement that he hoped other warships would follow the fate of the “Moskva”—a Russian Navy guided-missile cruiser in Ukraine that was destroyed in April 2022 using a Neptune anti-ship missile.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Sunday that air defense systems shot down 13 of 15 Ukrainian cruise missiles targeting a shipyard in Kerch, damaging one of the ships.

“On November 4, the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched an attack with 15 cruise missiles on the BE Butoma Shipyard in the city of Kerch. The air defense system shot down 13 cruise missiles,” the ministry said in a statement.

“As a result of being hit by an enemy cruise missile, a ship located at the factory was damaged.”

The Russian-designated head of the Crimea region, Sergey Aksyonov, said on Saturday that the air defense system was already working at the Butoma Shipyard in Kerch, Crimea.

“Air defenses have been operating at the Butoma Shipyard in Kerch, some debris from the downed missiles fell outside one of the dry docks. There were no casualties,” he said.

