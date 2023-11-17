loading…

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claims his country has received fewer artillery shells since Israel launched its military operation against Hamas. Photo/Illustration

KIEV – President Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky claims his country has received fewer artillery shells since Israel launched its military operations against Hamas . He said competition between countries for ammunition was getting tighter, especially for 155mm caliber bullets.

Earlier this week, Bloomberg reported that the Pentagon had increased arms shipments to Israel amid its campaign in Gaza. Elsewhere, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell also recently warned Kiev that member states could no longer provide weapons from existing stockpiles.

Speaking to journalists in Kiev on Thursday, Zelensky noted that Ukraine’s shipments had decreased and had actually slowed down, as quoted by AFP.

“It’s not like the US says: we don’t give anything to Ukraine. No. “It’s just that everyone is fighting to get their own (supplies),” explained the Ukrainian leader as reported by RT, Friday (17/11/2023).

According to Zelensky, the situation is getting worse because now warehouses are empty, or there are legal minimums that certain states cannot provide.

Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing an internal Defense Department list dated late October, that Washington had increased defense aid to Israel in recent weeks without publicly announcing the move.

Among the weapons provided from the Pentagon’s stockpile were 57,000 155mm high-explosive artillery shells, the media outlet claimed.

Speaking to journalists ahead of a meeting of the European Union’s Foreign Affairs Council on Tuesday, Borrell said the bloc had supplied Ukraine with more than 300,000 artillery shells, depleting existing supplies. The foreign policy chief added that the bloc must now turn to domestically produced ammunition to meet Kiev’s demands.